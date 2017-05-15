Senior Nutrition spaghetti dinner fundraiser supports area seniors
The Tehama County Senior Nutrition Program will be hosting its 4th annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the Red Bluff Community and Senior Center. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children 12 and younger and there will be a limited number of tickets at the door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|23 hr
|Carlos vela
|121
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Apr 27
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Apr 25
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr 22
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr 15
|NUNYA
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr '17
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr '17
|J Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC