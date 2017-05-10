SB 88 requirements for measuring, reporting workshop
The Resource Conservation District of Tehama County and the Tehama County Farm Bureau will host a workshop to help producers understand the State Water Resources Control Board's SB 88 requirements for measuring and reporting on stockponds and surface water diversions. The workshop will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at the Tehama County Farm Bureau, 275 Sale Lane in Red Bluff, with lunch provided.
