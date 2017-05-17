River Park car show set for Sunday in Red Bluff
Red Bluff >> The Contemporary Historical Vehicle Association will hosts the 43rd annual River Park Car Show Sunday in Red Bluff. The park is off Main Street at the foot of Willow Street.
