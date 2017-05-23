Riders enjoy good weather for Ronnie Lee King Memorial Run
Shelley McCullough, Ronnie Lee's mother who is fifth from the left, accepts a donation from Dean Cofer of the Molino Masonic Lodge in Los Molinos on Saturday before the Ronnie Lee King Memorial Run. Los Molinos >> Motorcycle riders from all walks of life gathered Saturday at the Molino Masonic Lodge for the ninth annual Ronnie Lee King Memorial Run that raises funds for various community organizations.
