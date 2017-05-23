Riders enjoy good weather for Ronnie Lee King Memorial Run

Shelley McCullough, Ronnie Lee's mother who is fifth from the left, accepts a donation from Dean Cofer of the Molino Masonic Lodge in Los Molinos on Saturday before the Ronnie Lee King Memorial Run. Los Molinos >> Motorcycle riders from all walks of life gathered Saturday at the Molino Masonic Lodge for the ninth annual Ronnie Lee King Memorial Run that raises funds for various community organizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.