Red Bluff prepares to welcome California Junior High School Rodeo State Finals

A girl enjoys ice cream at the April 11 Red Bluff Baskin Robbins fundraiser to help with the cost of putting on a welcome dinner for the California Junior High School Rodeo Association State Finals set for Friday through Sunday at the Tehama District Fairground. Red Bluff >> The California Junior High School Rodeo Association State Finals are coming to Red Bluff starting Friday and several Tehama County residents are organizing a welcome for participants and their families.

