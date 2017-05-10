Red Bluff Police K-9 program earns $1...

Red Bluff Police K-9 program earns $1,700 from live auction

Officer Matt Haman, right, was the highest bid of the live auction run by Community Service Officer Ron Johnson, left, bringing in $350 for the K-9 program on Saturday at the Red Bluff Police Department K-9 Gourmet Hot Dog Fundraiser held at the Red Bluff Community Center. Red Bluff >> The Red Bluff Police Department raised just shy of $1,700 from a live auction alone Saturday when eight officers and Chief Kyle Sanders went up for bid at the department's Gourmet Hot Dog Fundraiser with winners buying lunch or coffee with the officers.

