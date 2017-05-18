Red Bluff passes budget, spending pla...

Red Bluff passes budget, spending plan for upcoming fiscal year

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff >> The City Council approved the fiscal year 2017/2018 budget and spending plan Tuesday, beginning with an estimated general fund balance of $2,041,742 on June 30 and ending on June 30, 2018 with an estimated balance of $1,307,742. The estimated revenues, ending balance from fiscal year 2016/2017 and transfer funds for fiscal year 2017/2018 total $12,354,518.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mobile home park (Jan '06) May 14 Carlos vela 121
News One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-... Apr 27 Denise 1
Demented evil Trump dump! Apr 25 Dominguez 1
News Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08) Apr 22 Denise 24
News Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors Apr '17 NUNYA 1
Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10) Apr '17 Don 12
News Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ... Apr '17 J Thomas 1
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,756 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC