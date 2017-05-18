Red Bluff passes budget, spending plan for upcoming fiscal year
Red Bluff >> The City Council approved the fiscal year 2017/2018 budget and spending plan Tuesday, beginning with an estimated general fund balance of $2,041,742 on June 30 and ending on June 30, 2018 with an estimated balance of $1,307,742. The estimated revenues, ending balance from fiscal year 2016/2017 and transfer funds for fiscal year 2017/2018 total $12,354,518.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|May 14
|Carlos vela
|121
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Apr 27
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Apr 25
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr 22
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr '17
|NUNYA
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr '17
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr '17
|J Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC