Red Bluff passes budget, spending plan for upcoming fiscal year

Red Bluff >> The City Council approved the fiscal year 2017/2018 budget and spending plan Tuesday, beginning with an estimated general fund balance of $2,041,742 on June 30 and ending on June 30, 2018 with an estimated balance of $1,307,742. The estimated revenues, ending balance from fiscal year 2016/2017 and transfer funds for fiscal year 2017/2018 total $12,354,518.

