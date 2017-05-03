Red Bluff man charged with sex with minor

Red Bluff >> An 18-year-old Red Bluff man was arrested Tuesday on the 1200 block of Union Street on multiple felony charges, including contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offence and rape by force. Joshua Michael Guthrie of Red Bluff was booked into Tehama County Jail and is being held on a $1.71 million bail.

