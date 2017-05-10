Red Bluff High holds reveal night to honor post-secondary education bound seniors

Senior Julia Brandt accepts congratulations and a pennant for Lewis and Clark College Oregon where she plans to attend school in the fall on Tuesday at the first Red Bluff High School Commitment Reveal Night hosted in the Performing Arts Center. Red Bluff >> Red Bluff Union High School honored 54 students pursuing post secondary education following graduation at the first Commitment Reveal Night held Tuesday in the Performing Arts Center.

