Red Bluff Garden Club scholarships awarded to deserving seniors
At the Red Bluff High School Senior Award Program May 16 the Red Bluff Garden Club presented scholarships to three deserving seniors. Natalie Brown also received a $1,500 award and will be attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo pursuing a Biological field.
