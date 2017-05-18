Red Bluff FFA members compete in project completion

Emyli Palmer, Haylee Hafey, Carter Brown, Julia Silvera, Kailee Bowling, Audra Brown, Itzel Favela Perez, Alexis Reynolds, Griffin Gormley, Miranda Iverson, Daniel Crispino, Kegan Richards, Erica Downey and Kim Cornelison competed. Project competition is an event held within a chapter where FFA members may compete against each other concerning the knowledge and the work experience gained from their own FFA projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.