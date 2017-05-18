Red Bluff City Council approves PJ Helicopters hangar expansion project
Red Bluff >> PJ Helicopters, Inc., will be expanding its facility on Langley Way, providing additional hangar space to accommodate existing helicopters and maintenance activities, after the City Council approved the Hangar Expansion Project Tuesday. The council voted unanimously in favor of the expansion, extending the lease agreement by 16 years, and approved an initial study and parcel merger.
