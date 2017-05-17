Rain holds off for Tehama County Spec...

Rain holds off for Tehama County Special Olympics

20 hrs ago

A student from Evergreen School participates in the broad jump on Tuesday at the Tehama County Special Olympics held at the Red Bluff High School track. Red Bluff >> Athletes braved cold windy weather with the threat of rain Tuesday to compete in the 37th annual Tehama County Special Olympics held at the Red Bluff Union High School track.

