Pre-sale fair tickets available for purchase online now
Red Bluff >> The 97th annual Tehama District Fair, with the theme “Back to Summertime Fun,” is set to begin Thursday, July 13 with tickets already on sale. Various entertainers have been booked already, including performances by the Kelly McDonald Band on Thursday and Saturday, The Spazmatics on Friday and Danny Munoz on Sunday.
