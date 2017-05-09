Police logs: May 9, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Brian Xaivier Aguayo: 23, of Corning was arrested and booked into Tehema County Jail Friday on the felony charge of vandalism causing $400 in damages or more.

