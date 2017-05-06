Police logs: May 6, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Paul Brian Rossetti: 35, of Red Bluff was arrested Thursday in the 500 block of Kimball Road and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of inflicting corporal injury, assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm great bodily injury likely and child endangerment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.