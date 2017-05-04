Police Logs: May 4, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. James William Wesley: 40, of Red Bluff was arrested Tuesday in the 700 block of Diamond Avenue and booked into Tehama County Jail on the felony charges of criminal threats and vandalism and the misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer.

