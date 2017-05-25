Police Logs: May 25, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Lee Wilson: 65, of Red Bluff was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of Johnson Street and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of forgery and possession of forged notes.

