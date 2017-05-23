Police logs: May 23, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Jacob Dean Carey: 24, of Red Bluff was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail on the felony charge of battery on a peace officer or emergency personnel causing injury and resisting executive officers.

