Police Logs: May 20,2017
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Gianna Marie Charles: 52, of Red Bluff was arrested Thursday at Walmart and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of cruelty to elder or dependent adult and probation violation.
