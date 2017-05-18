Police Logs: May 18, 2017
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Michelle Louise Oliverez: 50, of Red Bluff was arrested Tuesday in the area of Lake Avenue and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of vandalism $5,000 or more.
