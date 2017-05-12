Police Logs: May 12, 2017
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Bulmaro Torres Moreno: 56, of Corning was arrested Wednesday in the 17400 block of Hillcrest Drive and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of inflicting corporal injury on spouse and threaten crime with intent to terrorize.
