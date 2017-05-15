PATH dinner and auction set for Saturday
A fundraising dinner and auction are scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at High Point Assembly, 624 Luther Road in Red Bluff, to support the effort of PATH - Poor And The Homeless. Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders will be speaking, and the group will honor a long time supporter, Chris Shults, who passed away in February at the age of 90. Suggested donation is $30 per person and dinner will include chicken and tri-tip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mobile home park (Jan '06)
|Sun
|Carlos vela
|121
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Apr 27
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Apr 25
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr 22
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr '17
|NUNYA
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr '17
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr '17
|J Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC