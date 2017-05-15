PATH dinner and auction set for Saturday

A fundraising dinner and auction are scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at High Point Assembly, 624 Luther Road in Red Bluff, to support the effort of PATH - Poor And The Homeless. Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders will be speaking, and the group will honor a long time supporter, Chris Shults, who passed away in February at the age of 90. Suggested donation is $30 per person and dinner will include chicken and tri-tip.

