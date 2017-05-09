More

The 97th annual Rowell Ranch Pro Rodeo is coming to Rowell Ranch Rodeo Park. More than a week full of festivities gets underway May 12, and end with Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association Pro Rodeo main events May 19 through 21. Begun in 1921 by local legend, cattleman, and philanthropist Harry Rowell, the rodeo honors the roping and riding traditions that have been part of the East Bay since Rancho days of the early nineteenth century.

