Mobile home taken from Campera s Corral found in Siskiyou County
Red Bluff >> A 40-foot Breckenridge Dutchman mobile home that was reported stolen Saturday from Camper's Corral was located Sunday in Siskiyou County. Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey confirmed Monday the suspect involved in the theft was identified as Chance Henson, 41, of Fort Jones.
