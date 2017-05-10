Micaceous clay artist at Red Bluff Gallery

A reception for the show at the Main Event Gallery is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at 710 Main St. in Red Bluff. The Tehama County Arts Council, with cooperation from Tehama Photo Club and Red Bluff Art Association, will present a group of ceramic artists throughout May. One of the featured artists is Jan Cameron, who specializes in ceramic vessels created from micaceous clay.

