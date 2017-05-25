Memorial Day ceremonies planned for Monday
Red Bluff >> Tehama County residents will have two opportunities to honor fallen veterans on Monday with Memorial Day ceremonies and events being held at the veterans memorial halls in Red Bluff and Corning. The Red Bluff event will kick off with a free patriotic concert provided by the Red Bluff Community Band as the first event of the organization's summer season.
