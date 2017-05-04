McGlynn Pool turns 80, two auxiliary pools to receive safety upgrades

Red Bluff >> This year the city will be celebrating the 80th birthday of McGlynn Pool at River Park, with safety upgrades including resurfacing being made to the two auxiliary pools to be completed by the expected opening day of swim season June 10. At the March 7 council meeting Robin Kampmann, city engineer, said the staff believes resurfacing the pool is crucial and will be needed before the pool can open for the swim season. The plaster surfaces of both the three-foot-deep round pool and the 18-inch-deep wading pool have degraded overtime, leaving sharp and abrasive edges at the bottom and the steps, Kampmann said.

