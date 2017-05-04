Man in Interstate 5 hit and run suffe...

Man in Interstate 5 hit and run suffers minor injuries

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff >> An unidentified person driving a big-rig travel trailer collided with a vehicle driven by a 69-year-old man on Interstate 5 north of Bowman Road just after noon Thursday, after the person in the truck made an unsafe lane change. Jim Edwin Scott of Rio Linda, was driving his Honda north on I-5 in the fast lane when the unidentified person, who fled the scene of the collision, failed to see Scott and changed lanes, causing him to attempt to avoid the collision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-... Apr 27 Denise 1
Demented evil Trump dump! Apr 25 Dominguez 1
News Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08) Apr 22 Denise 24
News Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors Apr 15 NUNYA 1
Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10) Apr 9 Don 12
News Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ... Apr 9 J Thomas 1
Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov Apr 9 Concerned taxpayer 2
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,821,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC