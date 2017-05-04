Man in Interstate 5 hit and run suffers minor injuries

Red Bluff >> An unidentified person driving a big-rig travel trailer collided with a vehicle driven by a 69-year-old man on Interstate 5 north of Bowman Road just after noon Thursday, after the person in the truck made an unsafe lane change. Jim Edwin Scott of Rio Linda, was driving his Honda north on I-5 in the fast lane when the unidentified person, who fled the scene of the collision, failed to see Scott and changed lanes, causing him to attempt to avoid the collision.

