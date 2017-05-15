Jean Barton: Welcome Junior High Rodeo families

Back in March, Irene Fuller and I were at the monthly Good Morning, Red Bluff Chamber of Commerce event and we heard Mandy Staley, Tehama District Fair manager, say that the California Junior High State Finals Rodeo would be held in Red Bluff over Mother's Day weekend. Irene and I felt that the community should have some kind of welcome back for the rodeo kids since it had been 17 years since we hosted the finals at the fairgrounds.

