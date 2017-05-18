International pop star kicks off tour in Red Bluff

International pop star David Archuleta will be bringing his talents to Red Bluff's State Theatre on Thursday, June 1 and perform a variety of fan favorites as well as songs off his new EP, Orion, released Friday. Since launching his career in 2008, when he became the runner-up of American Idol with 44 million votes, Archuleta has found success both at home and abroad.

