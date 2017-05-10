Ice cream social to mark churcha s 125th anniversary
St. Peter's Episcopal Church will be celebrating its 125th anniversary with an ice cream social 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 20. The church, at 510 Jefferson St. in Red Bluff, will offer ice cream, guided tours of the historic building, carriage rides, music of the Victorian era, participants in period costume and merchandise for sale.
