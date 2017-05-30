Historic area Ide Adobe closed following damage to bridge by oak limb
An oak limb that fell sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning damaged the bridge to the historic section at the William B. Ide Adobe State Historic Park, causing a temporary closure. Red Bluff >> Staff at the William B. Ide Adobe State Historic Park came to work Wednesday to find the bridge to the historic section damaged by a falling oak limb.
