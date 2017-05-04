Grassroots governor?
Andy Holcombe didn't know much about Delaine Eastin when he arrived at the Chico branch of the Butte County Library on Saturday to see the gubernatorial candidate speak. Eastin served two terms as state superintendent of public instruction, from 1995-2003 - leaving the year before Holcombe got elected to the Chico City Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Apr 27
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Apr 25
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr 22
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr 15
|NUNYA
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr 9
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr 9
|J Thomas
|1
|Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov
|Apr 9
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC