Farming advocates visit embattled property Wednesday

Red Bluff >> American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall visited Red Bluff Wednesday on his tour of California to visit the Paskenta Road property belonging to John Duarte, which has been involved in litigation with the Army Corps of Engineers since a visit in 2012. Duvall was accompanied by California Farm Bureau President Paul Wenger, First Vice President Jamie Johansson, District Director Brandon Fawaz and Field Representative Ned Coe along with Tehama County Farm Bureau First Vice President and manager Kari Dodd, Butte County Farm Bureau President Clark Becker and Rep. Doug LaMalfa.

