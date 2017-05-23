Farmer faces $2.8 million fine for pl...

Farmer faces $2.8 million fine for plowing field

Yesterday Read more: The Salinas Californian

Farmer faces $2.8 million fine for plowing field A farmer in Tehama County was cited for plowing his field. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://reddingne.ws/2rKjeNh A farmer faces trial in federal court this summer and a $2.8 million fine for failing to get a permit to plow his field and plant wheat in Tehama County.

