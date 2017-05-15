Elks Lodge to offer ceremony and brunch for Mothera s Day

Exalted Ruler Robin Barley invites the community to spend some time to honor mothers at the Red Bluff Elks lodge, 355 Gilmore Road, on Sunday, May 14. A long standing traditional service begins at 9 a.m. at the lodge room with each officer remembering mothers. A special tribute to mother, written by James McCormick, the blind Past Exalted Ruler of Modesto California Lodge No.

