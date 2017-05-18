Elks Lodge students of the month honored

Pictured, from left, are Ty Isaksen of Los Molinos High, Elizabeth Baccala of Red Bluff High, Bailey Nall of Salisbury High, Abagail Berlinghoff of Centennial High and Mackenzie Lawson of Tehama eLearning. Several students were recognized by the Red Bluff Elks Lodge as the Students of the Month for the month of May. The students were selected by teachers from their respective schools in Tehama County and awarded certificates for their outstanding scholastic performance, demonstrated leadership and overall high personal character.

