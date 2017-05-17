Elks Lodge flag retirement planned in Red Bluff
Flags that are no longer serviceable will be burned in an official manner. The US Flag Code Title 4, Section 8K states, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.
