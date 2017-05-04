Details released in case of sex with minor

Red Bluff >> Authorities released more information into 18-year-old Joshua Guthrie's case, revealing he has allegedly had sexual relations with numerous minors ages 14 to 17 and was in possession of sexually explicit images of several more female Red Bluff Union High School students. Guthrie, a Red Bluff High student, is charged with assault with intent to commit rape, child cruelty possibly causing injury or death, oral copulation with a person under 18 years of age, rape by force or fear, sexual intercourse with a minor, sexual penetration with force and unlawful intercourse with minor more than 3 years younger than the defendant.

