Court roundup: May 2, 2017
People vs. Sean Cory Sogoian, Unlawful Driving or Taking of a Vehicle with a Prior; Special Allegation - Any Prior Felony;Special Allegation - 2/3 Strikes Brief history: Sheriff's deputies conducted an area check in response to a stolen vehicle report. The Defendant was caught on video with a stolen vehicle.
