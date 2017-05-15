Council to discuss street improvement...

Council to discuss street improvements, sales tax expenditures at Tuesdaya s meeting

Red Bluff >> The City Council Tuesday evening will discuss the Fiscal Year 2017/2018 budget, which includes funding set aside for street improvements as well as the quarter-cent sales tax revenues and proposed expenditures. The council will hear an informational presentation regarding proposed street improvements, which include South Jackson Street from Luther Road to Vista Way; Kimball Road from Montgomery Road to South Jackson; South Main Street from Oak Street to Luther and northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to the county line; Baker Road Bridge at Brickyard Creek Crossing; Walnut Street from Paskenta Road to David Avenue; and areas on Franklin, First, Union, Hickory, Johnson and Lincoln streets.

