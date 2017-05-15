Corning Chamber: Historical presentation set for Saturday

The Tehama County Museum, 275 C St. in Tehama, will present Jedediah Smith and Firearms of the Fur Trappers at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Joe Molter with give a discussion of Jedediah Smith, mountain man and explorer, and his expedition through Northern California, including Butte, Tehama, and Shasta counties.

