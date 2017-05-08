Cinco De Mayo celebrated Saturday

Dancers from Corning Union High School perform Saturday at the Latino Outreach of Tehama County Cinco de Mayo event held at the Tehama District Fairground. Red Bluff >> The Kerstiens stage and surrounding lawn area were full Saturday for the 19th annual Cinco de Mayo event hosted by Latino Outreach of Tehama County at the Tehama District Fairground.

