Carriage rides of historic Red Bluff offered
Norm's County Carriages will provide free horse-drawn carriage rides at St. Peter's Episcopal Church's 125th anniversary Ice Cream Social 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Passengers will load at the corner of Jefferson and Elm streets for a tour of Red Bluff's Victorian district. Rides will be offered at 15- to 20-minute intervals.
Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
