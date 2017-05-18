Carriage rides of historic Red Bluff offered

Norm's County Carriages will provide free horse-drawn carriage rides at St. Peter's Episcopal Church's 125th anniversary Ice Cream Social 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Passengers will load at the corner of Jefferson and Elm streets for a tour of Red Bluff's Victorian district. Rides will be offered at 15- to 20-minute intervals.

