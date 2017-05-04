Bidwell Elementary School playground ...

Bidwell Elementary School playground to be revamped

Red Bluff >> Bidwell Elementary School will be receiving an update to its playground over the weekend thanks to the Volunteers Investing In Bidwell Elementary School - or VIBES - parent group, which is funding and implementing the project at the Walnut Street campus. Work begins Friday when the group along with any volunteers who step forward to help will chalk out the beginning outline of what they plan to paint on the playground, said Alexis LeClair, a parent and volunteer with VIBES.

