Annual Red Bluff Garden Club plant sale set for May 5-6

The Red Bluff Garden Club will be having its annual Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday May 5 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday May 6 at the Union Hall, 12889 Baker Road. There will be a huge selection of indoor and outdoor plants, cacti, succulents, herbs, vegetables and yard art.

