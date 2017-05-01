Annual Red Bluff Garden Club plant sale set for May 5-6
The Red Bluff Garden Club will be having its annual Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday May 5 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday May 6 at the Union Hall, 12889 Baker Road. There will be a huge selection of indoor and outdoor plants, cacti, succulents, herbs, vegetables and yard art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Apr 27
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Apr 25
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr 22
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr 15
|NUNYA
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr 9
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr 9
|J Thomas
|1
|Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov
|Apr 9
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC