a Earth and Firea opening in Red Bluff Gallery
The ceramics show Earth and Fire will be exhibited throughout May at the Main Event Gallery on Main Street in downtown Red Bluff. A reception will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the gallery, 710 Main St., with an opportunity to meet the artists, enjoy local wine and purchase great pieces of local art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|Apr 27
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Apr 25
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr 22
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr 15
|NUNYA
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr 9
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr 9
|J Thomas
|1
|Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov
|Apr 9
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC