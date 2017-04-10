VSO news: Los Molinos VSO office opens for service
We had our first veterans come on our opening day Monday, April 3. Our VSO satellite office will be open in Los Molinos the first and third Monday of the month, 9-11 a.m. The address is 7883 State Route 99E. Please help us spread the word.
