Visitor center to host Art Association reception April 21

The Tehama Country Visitor Center's Gallery at 250 Antelope Blvd. in Red Bluff is featuring the exhibit “Country Life.” “This is an exhibit that shows the range of artistic expression and versatility of these artists,” said Red Bluff Art Association President Debby Sipes. “They never cease to amaze me.” Some have captured emotion such as “Auction Day” by Marie Kirkhart and “Mojo,” the cat with attitude, by Judy Sale.

