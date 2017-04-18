Visitor center to host Art Association reception April 21
The Tehama Country Visitor Center's Gallery at 250 Antelope Blvd. in Red Bluff is featuring the exhibit “Country Life.” “This is an exhibit that shows the range of artistic expression and versatility of these artists,” said Red Bluff Art Association President Debby Sipes. “They never cease to amaze me.” Some have captured emotion such as “Auction Day” by Marie Kirkhart and “Mojo,” the cat with attitude, by Judy Sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr 15
|NUNYA
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Denise
|23
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr 9
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr 9
|J Thomas
|1
|Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov
|Apr 9
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
|SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show
|Mar 28
|Cottonwood resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC